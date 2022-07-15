Mitsotakis, New Democracy Keep 8% Lead Over SYRIZA

Politics

ATHENS – Major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ ceaseless sniping at Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, including to call snap elections, isn’t working so well, a survey has shown.

The poll by the firm Pulse for SKAI TV, conducted July 11-13, shows Mitsotakis maintaining an 8 percent leader as he done in previous surveys, although that had fallen from as high as 14 percent.

The results gave New Democracy a 34-26 percent lead over its rivals, who were unseated in July, 2019 snap elections that Tsipras called but backfired and saw him booted, and trying to claw back.

In third was the renewed PASOK-KINAL at 13 percent, double what it had been, with new leader Nikos Androulakis, a Member of the European Parliament, pumping life into what had been a dormant party.

Fourth in its usual place which hasn’t changed for decades was the KKE Communists at 5.5 percent, followed by the ultra-nationalist Greek Solution at 4 perent and the radical left MeRA25 at 3 percent, the threshold needed to get into Parliament in elections, scheduled for 2023.

Tsipras has been carping for months about Mitsotakis’ performance in dealing with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, inflation, soaring energy prices and Turkish provocations, without making a dent.

That showed in the 39-28 percent lead Mitsotakis was given over Tsipras as to who would be the better choice to be Prime Minister, but 30 percent answered neither, showing disdain for the political process.