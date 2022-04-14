x

Mitsotakis Meets with Speaker of the Canadian Senate

April 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΓΕΡΟΥΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΝΑΔΑ G. FUREY(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the Speaker of the Senate of Canada, George Furey, and a delegation of Canadian senators at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Thursday 14 April 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday at the Maximos Mansion with the Speaker of the Canadian Senate, George Furey, and a delegation of Canadian senators, who are visiting Greece on the 80th anniversary since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to improve bilateral relations over their entire range, with an emphasis on the economy. Mitsotakis referred to the reforms his government has implemented and is continuing to implement in order to attract investments and reduce taxes.

He also referred to the large and highly active Greek community in Canada, as indicated by the presence in the senators’ delegation of a senator of Greek descent, Leo Housakos, who was Furey’s predecessor in the post of speaker.

They also discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the new landscape this creates for the European security architecture.

Mitsotakis and Furey exchanged views on the war’s repercussions for the economy, especially the energy sector. The premier outlined his plan for ensuring energy sufficiency in Greece and the country’s self-sufficiency in the future, with emphasis on renewable energy sources, the announcements for exploration for natural gas in six promising locations, as well as the country’s actions to become a strategic gateway for energy to the Balkans and EU.

