Mitsotakis in New York for UN, Will Also Connect with Greek-American Community

NEW YORK – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in New York September 21-23 at a particularly critical time to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

All this as, in addition to the sensitive geopolitical balances at the international level due to the war in Ukraine and the energy struggle between the West and Russia, there is also Turkey’s constantly intensifying rhetoric with currently unpredictable dimensions.

Despite the fact that, as confirmed by journalistic information from Greece, a meeting between Mitsotakis and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is not planned, it is nevertheless a given that the issue of Turkish provocation will be raised in the meetings of the Greek Prime Minister with high-ranking officials of the international political scene, both from the U.S. and from Europe, who will be in New York at the same time.

Despite the fact that Mitsotakis’ exact meeting schedule has not yet been made public, it is assumed that it will include some interviews with American and other foreign media, where he is expected to mention all matters of international interest concerning Greece.

In addition to Mitsotakis, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias (September 17-23) and Minister of Education Niki Kerameus will also be in the U.S.

The contacts with the Community

During a meeting with the Greek-American media on September 13, Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou noted some of the basic elements of the prime minister’s program, regarding the meeting with leaders of the Greek-American community.

Based on this, Mitsotakis is expected on September 21 to be the keynote speaker at a lunch organized in his honor by the Greek-American community organizations and professional associations at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park. Though Mitsotakis will not have an open dialogue after his speech, it is possible that he will chat with the attendees, as he did last year.

A day later, Mitsotakis will visit Ground Zero and will probably also visit St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine which was consecrated on July 4.