February 20, 2022

Mitsotakis Discusses Deeper Defense Collaboration with Kamala Harris

February 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΜΟΝΑΧΟ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΩΝ ΗΝΩΜΕΝΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΙΩΝ KAMALA HARRIS (EUROKINISSI/ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Vice-President Kamala Harris discussed all aspects of Greece-US relations during their meeting in Munich on Saturday evening, Febr. 19, 2022. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS)

MUNICH – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Vice-President Kamala Harris discussed all aspects of Greece-US relations during their meeting in Munich on Saturday evening, said Greek government sources.

Both the Greek premier and the US V.P. are attending the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), among numerous other state leaders and officials.

The Greek premier briefed Harris on his intention to bring the Protocol of Amendment to the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) to Greek Parliament for ratification in coming weeks, it was added.

This amendment was signed by Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and US State Secretary Antony Blinken on October 14, 2021, in Washington.

Mitsotakis and Harris also looked into the potential for deeper defense collaboration, as provided for in the MDCA’s most recent amendment, sources added.

The US Vice-President was also briefed by the Greek Prime Minister on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, while Mitsotakis underlined the destabilization risks that are visible from the escalating Turkish provocations, sources highlighted.

All developments relating to the military stand-off in Ukraine were also discussed, it was noted.

