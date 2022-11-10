Mitarachi: Migration Should Be Held with Rules and Solidarity

Politics

ATHENS – “Migration should abide by rules; [there must be] more solidarity from Europe for first reception countries,” stated Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi during an official visit to San Marino on Thursday, an announcement said.

He also said that “Europe should do more to provide legal migration opportunities”.

Mitarachi met with Sammarinese Foreign Minister Luca Beccari and the two Captains Regent, Maria Luisa Berti and Manuel Ciavatta, while he was decorated with the Grand Cross of the Order of St. Agatha.

“Bilateral relations are excellent,” underlined Mitarachi after his meeting with Beccari and thanked him for the provision of temporary protection to displaced Ukrainian citizens.