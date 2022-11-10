x

November 10, 2022

Mitarachi: Migration Should Be Held with Rules and Solidarity

November 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “Migration should abide by rules; [there must be] more solidarity from Europe for first reception countries,” stated Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi during an official visit to San Marino on Thursday, an announcement said.

He also said that “Europe should do more to provide legal migration opportunities”.

Mitarachi met with Sammarinese Foreign Minister Luca Beccari and the two Captains Regent, Maria Luisa Berti and Manuel Ciavatta, while he was decorated with the Grand Cross of the Order of St. Agatha.

“Bilateral relations are excellent,” underlined Mitarachi after his meeting with Beccari and thanked him for the provision of temporary protection to displaced Ukrainian citizens.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

