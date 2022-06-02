x

June 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Mitarachi Estimates Turkey Will Not Try to Instrumentalize Migration

June 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi speaks during a media conference with EU commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi speaks during a media conference with EU commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

ATHENS – “We do not expect tension in the migration issue, but we are also prepared so that an unexpected event will not affect us, as it did not affect us in March 2020,” Migration and Asylum Minister, Notis Mitarachi, said on Thursday in an interview with OPEN TV.

Mitarachi estimated that Turkey “will not try again to instrumentalize migration due to our policy, because it can no longer have the result it would like” and added that “the fact that Turkey can not use “migration as a negotiating tool towards the European Union is crucial for Greece.”

As he noted, on Friday, June 10 he will participate in the Council of Interior Ministers in Luxembourg, where “we will raise the issue of Turkey, the issue of instrumentalization, but also the issue of further strengthening FRONTEX, so that the European presence clarifies that our borders are not just national borders, but also the borders of the EU.”

“Our country, now, with a comprehensive policy – with the protection of the maritime borders, the closed type structures, the tightening of the legislation and everything else that we have done – has managed to have very low flows,” Mitarachi stressed adding that 44,000 people were accomodated on the islands at the peak of the crisis, while today they are below 2,000.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Wants Greek Lawmakers Briefed on Ukraine Getting Tanks

ATHENS – After essentially pulling support for Greece backing Ukraine against a Russian invasion, the major opposition SYRIZA said it wants the New Democracy government to explain a plan to send more Soviet-style weapons and tanks in exchange for  infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

Politics
Greece-Israel Agreement Upgrades Bilateral Cooperation
Politics
Turkey’s Opposition Backs Erdogan Mulling Greek Islands Takeback

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Inauguration of the First Direct Flight from Boston to Athens

BOSTON – The first direct flight of Delta Airlines from Boston to Athens after twenty five years was inaugurated May 27 in Boston’s Logan Airport with the raising of the Greek flag, Greek dances by the Metropolis of Boston Dance group, messages and greetings, and Greek food and pastries.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings