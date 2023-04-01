x

April 1, 2023

Minneapolis’ It’s Greek to Me Taverna E Parea Closes Again, For Good

April 1, 2023
By The National Herald
338151542_740465664284509_2561705772886523019_n
It's Greek To Me Taverna logo. (Photo Facebook)

Some 41 years after it began in Minneapolis as ‘It’s Greek to Me’ – and closed but reopened in 2020 when the coronavirus struck, the renamed restaurant, which added ‘E Parea’, has shut down permanently.

Co-owners Alkis Arambadjis and Erik Johnson said on the restaurant’s website that it was because of “numerous obstacles, big and small,” that brought the end – again.

Arambadjis was an original owner along with his brother, Argyrios , coming from Thessaloniki and opening it with their spouses, said the Minneapolis Star-Tribune of the venture.

In 2016, the Arambadjis family sold the business to spouses Nick and Athena Karos, who ran the business until September 2019. When the Karoses called it quits, AIkis and Johnson, a longtime employee, stepped in, just before the pandemic hit.

The restaurant first opened for takeout, then limited seating, before having to pause during the civil unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder.

With this final chapter, Arambadjis and Johnson wrote, “we humbly thank you for the support over these last few years, and over all the years that this wonderful place has been open,” the report said.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

