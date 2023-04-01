Minneapolis’ It’s Greek to Me Taverna E Parea Closes Again, For Good

General News

Some 41 years after it began in Minneapolis as ‘It’s Greek to Me’ – and closed but reopened in 2020 when the coronavirus struck, the renamed restaurant, which added ‘E Parea’, has shut down permanently.

Co-owners Alkis Arambadjis and Erik Johnson said on the restaurant’s website that it was because of “numerous obstacles, big and small,” that brought the end – again.

Arambadjis was an original owner along with his brother, Argyrios , coming from Thessaloniki and opening it with their spouses, said the Minneapolis Star-Tribune of the venture.

In 2016, the Arambadjis family sold the business to spouses Nick and Athena Karos, who ran the business until September 2019. When the Karoses called it quits, AIkis and Johnson, a longtime employee, stepped in, just before the pandemic hit.

The restaurant first opened for takeout, then limited seating, before having to pause during the civil unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder.

With this final chapter, Arambadjis and Johnson wrote, “we humbly thank you for the support over these last few years, and over all the years that this wonderful place has been open,” the report said.