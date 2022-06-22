x

June 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

Migrants, Refugees Coming to Greece Again, Numbers Jump 36%

June 22, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- An Afghan woman wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, cleans the face of her baby after refugees and migrants arrived at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE- An Afghan woman wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, cleans the face of her baby after refugees and migrants arrived at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The New Democracy government’s vow to keep out refugees and migrants – while denying reports of pushing them back – isn’t working out as the the number of those coming rose 36 percent in the first five months of 2022.

They are coming from Turkey – where they had gone fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, especially Syria and Afghanistan – Turkey letting human traffickers keep sending them with impunity.
While that’s in violation of an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union, Turkey hasn’t faced any sanctions while claiming that Greece is pushing back refugees and migrants that Turkey isn’t supposed to send.

Most try to reach five Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast despite stepped-up patrols by the Greek Coast Guard and the EU’s border patrol agency Frontex, whose chief resigned after the pushback claims that he – like the government –  denied.

Arrivals rose 53  percent on the islands and 26 percent at the northeastern Evros border region where, in February 2020, Turkey sent 10,000 of them and urged a crossing into Greece before they were repelled by riot police and army units.

Flows in May 2022 increased by 96 percent compared to the same month of 2021, spurred by 8,699 Ukrainians, of whom 19 percent are minors, fleeing the Russian invasion and welcomed in Greece while others are not.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine and until May 31, some 32,589 Ukrainians have arrived in Greece, 16,237 electronic applications for temporary protection have been submitted and 14,764 permits have been issued, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

 

RELATED

Politics
Greek High Court Gives OK for Candidates to Send Spam Mail

ATHENS – Greece's highest administrative court, the Council of State, has exempted political candidates from laws that bar sending spam emails, allowing them to flood people's inboxes with unsolicited ads unless blocking them.

Economy
Greece Will Allow More Building Construction Without Inspections
Politics
Greek-French Official Accused of Rape During Gynecology Exams

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

3 Injured when Jetliner Crash Lands, Catches Fire in Miami

MIAMI — The crash landing of a jetliner that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings