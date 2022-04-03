x

April 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

General News

Michigan’s Olga’s Kitchen Going Online Across U.S. with Goldbelly

April 3, 2022
By The National Herald
20953267_10154752622170812_5236466851391925064_n
Olga's Kitchen restaurant in Detroit. (Photo via Facebook)

Cravers of Olga’s Kitchen food in Detroit who moved away from Michigan don’t have to go without her favorite dishes anymore because the restaurant has joined the online mail-order marketplace Goldbelly, which ships right to your door.

It became a chain of Greek-American family restaurants located mostly in the Midwest, and has been around since Olga Loizon founded the first in Birmingham, Michigan in 1970, now closed. She died in January, 2019 at 92.

She had developed the recipes in her basement, using a machine for making souvlaki meat and sauce from her mother’s recipes for yogurt.

The food is prepared at Olga’s restaurants, then shipped frozen on dry ice. The meal kits arrive with cooking instructions and can serve four to 10 people. Kit prices range from $59 to $149, said The Detroit Free Press.

“It comes in a box, it’s delivered to your house, you open it up and it’s got cooking instructions, step by step,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, which now owns Olga’s Kitchen.

“We always knew there were Olga’s fans all over the country,” he said. There are.

RELATED

General News
At Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Topikos Will Fuse Greek-Australian Foodstuffs

Bondi Beach in Sydney is an iconic spot known around the world but even surfers and swimmers need to take a break to eat and there will be a Greek option for them in a city with a big Diaspora, Topikós Dining Room & Bar, opening in mid-April.

General News
Back from COVID, Le Greque Marks 40th Year in Springfield, MA
General News
“Vile Filthy Greeks” – The 1909 Anti-Greek Riots in Omaha (Part 2)

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings