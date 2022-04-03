Michigan’s Olga’s Kitchen Going Online Across U.S. with Goldbelly

General News

Cravers of Olga’s Kitchen food in Detroit who moved away from Michigan don’t have to go without her favorite dishes anymore because the restaurant has joined the online mail-order marketplace Goldbelly, which ships right to your door.

It became a chain of Greek-American family restaurants located mostly in the Midwest, and has been around since Olga Loizon founded the first in Birmingham, Michigan in 1970, now closed. She died in January, 2019 at 92.

She had developed the recipes in her basement, using a machine for making souvlaki meat and sauce from her mother’s recipes for yogurt.

The food is prepared at Olga’s restaurants, then shipped frozen on dry ice. The meal kits arrive with cooking instructions and can serve four to 10 people. Kit prices range from $59 to $149, said The Detroit Free Press.

“It comes in a box, it’s delivered to your house, you open it up and it’s got cooking instructions, step by step,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, which now owns Olga’s Kitchen.

“We always knew there were Olga’s fans all over the country,” he said. There are.