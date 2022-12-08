x

December 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Memorials / Obituaries

Memory Eternal – Tracy (Cronin) Pappas

December 8, 2022
By The National Herald
ΠΑΠΠΑ-ΤΡΕΪΣΙ
The late Tracy (Cronin) Pappas. (Photo: Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home)

NASHUA, NH – Tracy (Cronin) Pappas of Nashua, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on November 30, into God’s loving and merciful hands. She was born on May 12, 1963, in Manchester, NH to her parents, Joseph and Jacqueline Cronin.

After graduating from UNH in 1985, Tracy pursued her passion for education as a high school teacher and class advisor before becoming a stay-at-home mother to her three children. Tracy proudly served as a Commissioner on the Nashua Board of Public Works for several terms. As commissioner, she worked tirelessly for the citizens of Nashua, solving problems and leaving her special mark on Nashua city politics. She was the champion of the underdog, guided by her mantra that people do the best they can with the skills they have been given. Beyond her contributions to the Board of Public Works, Tracy ran in the Boston marathon, was a longtime volunteer at the YMCA, and a longtime parishioner of St. Christopher Parish.

Tracy was characterized by her infectious laugh and never-ending compassion – always lending an ear. Tracy cared deeply about the wellbeing of her city, state, and national communities, keeping up with the news, and always rooting for the underdog by promoting justice for marginalized groups.

As a talented cook and host of many large family gatherings, she was an avid consumer of culinary media, passing down generations of recipes as a sign of her love. Above all she shared her beautiful and inspiring life spirit with her loved ones, whom she will watch over eternally.

Tracy is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Attorney Thomas J. Pappas; sons Thomas J. Pappas Jr., Joseph J. Pappas; daughter Mary C. Pappas; her dog Tilley; sisters Kathy Lennon, Candice and husband Chuck, Paula Pagonis and husband John, Patricia Ramsey and husband Peter, Mary Kaminski and husband Chris, Jackie Leathers and husband Glenn; brother Terry Cronin and wife Christine; brother-in-law Otis Keating; sister-in-law Maria Dube and husband Steve; nieces Megan, Danielle, Katie and husband Phil, Kelsey and her husband John, Caroline; nephews Connell, Christian, Daniel, William, John and Brandon.

Tracy was predeceased by her sister Susan

Calling hours were held at Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home in Nashua. A Mass of Christian Burial took place December 7 at St. Christopher’s Church. Burial followed. immediately at Edgewood Cemetery.

Donations in Tracy’s memory may be offered to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua.

RELATED

General News
This Week in History: December 9th to 15th

DECEMBER 11TH: On this day in 1950, Christina Onassis (Andreadis), the American-born Greek heiress (Aristotle Onassis’ only daughter), was born in New York City.

Events
Georgetown University Hosted a Conversation with Mimi Denissi
United States
US Senate Opens Door for Turkey to Get F-16’s: Menendez Objects

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Warnock or Walker? Georgia Runoff to Settle Last Senate Seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen.

NASHUA, NH – Tracy (Cronin) Pappas of Nashua, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on November 30, into God’s loving and merciful hands.

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted efforts to control malaria, resulting in 63,000 additional deaths and 13 million more infections globally over two years, according to a report from the World Health Organization published Thursday.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it is bringing back dividends for shareholders, which it suspended when the pandemic devastated the airline business in early 2020.

ATHENS - At the end of August 2022, I announced a legislative initative for the upgrading and modernisation of the protection, the operation of the security agencies and the operation of the communications and after the change in National Intelligence Service's (EYP) leadership and the establishment of double check to the legal intrusions," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the parliament on Thursday during the debate on Justice Minstry's bill on the lifting of the communications confidentiality, cybersecurity and protection of the citizens' personal data.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.