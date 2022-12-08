Memory Eternal – Tracy (Cronin) Pappas

Memorials / Obituaries

NASHUA, NH – Tracy (Cronin) Pappas of Nashua, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on November 30, into God’s loving and merciful hands. She was born on May 12, 1963, in Manchester, NH to her parents, Joseph and Jacqueline Cronin.

After graduating from UNH in 1985, Tracy pursued her passion for education as a high school teacher and class advisor before becoming a stay-at-home mother to her three children. Tracy proudly served as a Commissioner on the Nashua Board of Public Works for several terms. As commissioner, she worked tirelessly for the citizens of Nashua, solving problems and leaving her special mark on Nashua city politics. She was the champion of the underdog, guided by her mantra that people do the best they can with the skills they have been given. Beyond her contributions to the Board of Public Works, Tracy ran in the Boston marathon, was a longtime volunteer at the YMCA, and a longtime parishioner of St. Christopher Parish.

Tracy was characterized by her infectious laugh and never-ending compassion – always lending an ear. Tracy cared deeply about the wellbeing of her city, state, and national communities, keeping up with the news, and always rooting for the underdog by promoting justice for marginalized groups.

As a talented cook and host of many large family gatherings, she was an avid consumer of culinary media, passing down generations of recipes as a sign of her love. Above all she shared her beautiful and inspiring life spirit with her loved ones, whom she will watch over eternally.

Tracy is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Attorney Thomas J. Pappas; sons Thomas J. Pappas Jr., Joseph J. Pappas; daughter Mary C. Pappas; her dog Tilley; sisters Kathy Lennon, Candice and husband Chuck, Paula Pagonis and husband John, Patricia Ramsey and husband Peter, Mary Kaminski and husband Chris, Jackie Leathers and husband Glenn; brother Terry Cronin and wife Christine; brother-in-law Otis Keating; sister-in-law Maria Dube and husband Steve; nieces Megan, Danielle, Katie and husband Phil, Kelsey and her husband John, Caroline; nephews Connell, Christian, Daniel, William, John and Brandon.

Tracy was predeceased by her sister Susan

Calling hours were held at Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home in Nashua. A Mass of Christian Burial took place December 7 at St. Christopher’s Church. Burial followed. immediately at Edgewood Cemetery.

Donations in Tracy’s memory may be offered to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua.