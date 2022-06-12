x

June 12, 2022

Obituaries

Memory Eternal: Antigoni Exarhos

June 12, 2022
Antigoni Exarhos
Antigoni Exarhos

Antigoni Exarhos

of Elizabeth, NJ
age 89
passed away on June 8, 2022,  one day prior to her 90th birthday. She was born on June 9, 1932 in Ιoannina Epirus, Greece
to Dimitroula and Socrates Vasilatis. Mrs. Exarhos was a kind and gentle person. She was witty, she never complained, she was very funny and enjoyed reading poetry.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Spiros, her daughter Agatha (George) Zourzoukis, her two granddaughters Annie and Vickie, her sister Marika Pappas and sister-in-law Athena Vasilatis, her niece, Nora (Ted) Panagopolous, and nephew Gus Pappas.

She was predeceased by her brother Achilles Vasilatis and nephew Socrates Vasilatis. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 4-8 PM on Monday, June 13th at Gray Funeral Home,318 E. Broad Street, Westfield,
where the Trisagion service will be at 7:00PM. Her Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11:00AM  Tuesday, June 14, 2022
at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 250 Gallows Hill Road, Westfield, NJ 07090 followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield.

Please go to: www.grayfuneralhomes.com to view Mrs. Exarhos, on-line Tribute page, and to leave condolences.

