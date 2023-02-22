x

February 22, 2023

Memorial Service Held for Tragedy in the Mines of Dawson, New Mexico

February 22, 2023
By The National Herald
ΜΝΗΜΟΣΥΝΟ-ΑΝΘΡΑΚΟΡΥΧΩΝ-1
From the Memorial Service at Dawson Cemetery where many Greek workers have been buried. Shown is Bishop Constantine of Sassima with AHEPA members and other Greek-Americans. (Photo Metropolis of Denver)

NEW MEXICO – With the blessings of His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver, Bishop Constantine of Sassima traveled to Saint George in Albuquerque, New Mexico and to Prophet Elias in Santa Fe, New Mexico, February 4-5, 2023, for the occasion of the centennial of the mining accident in Dawson. There were 383 miners that lost their lives, 53 of them were of Greek background, the others were of Italian and Mexican decent, all seeking the American Dream.

An explosion killed 263 miners in the second-most lethal mining accident in American history. Ten years later, in 1923, 120 of Dawson’s miners were killed in another explosion.

His Grace presided at Great Vespers at Saint George, then at Orthros and the Hierarchal Liturgy at Prophet Elias. AHEPA, and Daughter’s of Penelope Chapters were also present at both parishes. Following the Liturgy, His Grace, along with parishioners and AHEPA and Daughter’s of Penelope members journeyed to the cemetery, about 2.5 hours from the parish. A memorial service was offered, each name was prayed, and wreathes were placed at the cemetery.

