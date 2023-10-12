x

October 12, 2023

MATCHDAY: Scotland Can Qualify for Euro 2024 by Beating Spain

October 12, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Arsenal's Ben White, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

GROUP A

Scotland is the unlikely leader in Group A and can secure qualification to Euro 2024 by beating Spain on Thursday. With a 100% record so far, the Scots could also qualify if Norway loses at Cyprus in the group’s other game. Midfielder Scott McTominay prepared for the Spain match with two late goals in Manchester United’s comeback win against Brentford on Saturday.

GROUP D

With wins against Latvia and Armenia last month, Croatia moved to the top of Group D on goal difference. The Croats, who came third at the World Cup in Qatar last year, host second-place Turkey on Thursday and a win would see them go clear of their nearest rival. Armenia faces last-place Latvia and a win could see it go second, depending on the result of the Croatia-Turkey game.

GROUP E

Poland plays for the first time since firing coach Jorge Santos last month. The Portuguese coach, who led his country to victory at Euro 2016, had only been in the job for nine months. But he departed after a disappointing start to qualifying for next year’s Euros and was replaced with Michal Probierz. Probierz will expect to make a winning start against Faroe Islands. The top two in Group E go head-to-head on Thursday when Albania hosts Czech Republic.

GROUP I

Romania can go top of Group I by beating Belarus on Thursday, while last-place Andorra hosts Kosovo.

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Local favorite Zheng Qinwen beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (2), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

