March 7, 2023

MATCHDAY: Bayern Munich Hosts PSG in the Champions League

March 7, 2023
By Associated Press
From left, Bayern's Benjamin Pavard, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry attend a training session in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 prior to the Champions League group round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. Bayern will face PSG on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayern Munich leads Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They will meet in the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Wednesday. PSG will be without Neymar, who will have season-ending surgery on his ankle. That will keep him out for up to four months. Qatar-backed PSG is still waiting to win its first Champions League title and is in danger of another disappointing exit from the competition.

Also, Tottenham hosts AC Milan trailing 1-0. Brahim Diaz scored for the Italian team in the first leg.

