Maria Sakkari Responds to Fan Marriage Proposal

Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Maria Sakkari, the third-ranked player in the WTA rankings, received a marriage proposal from the audience during the exhibition doubles match she and Stefanos Tsitsipas played against Matteo Berrettini and Katarina Zavatska.

Just as Sakkari was about to serve, she was halted by the playful proposal. She politely responded, “I have a boyfriend. Sorry!” Since 2020, Maria Sakkari has supposedly been dating Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the son of the Greek prime minister.

During the same exhibition match, Stefanos Tsitsipas motivated his doubles partner Sakkari to serve so strong that their opponent Matteo Berrettini couldn’t return.

He said that if his partner succeeded, he will donate $10,000 to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Days prior to the U.S. Open, the year’s final Grand Slam tournament, Tennis Plays for Peace included WTA players Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Leylah Fernandez, Dayana Yastremska, Katarina Zavatska, and Daria Snigur alongside ATP players Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sakkari will begin the U.S. Open from the main draw on August 29. Her most notable accomplishment this season was making it to the finals in St. Petersburg and Indian Wells.