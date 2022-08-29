x

August 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

SPORTS

Maria Sakkari Responds to Fan Marriage Proposal

August 29, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Australian Open Tennis
Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Maria Sakkari, the third-ranked player in the WTA rankings, received a marriage proposal from the audience during the exhibition doubles match she and Stefanos Tsitsipas played against Matteo Berrettini and Katarina Zavatska.

Just as Sakkari was about to serve, she was halted by the playful proposal. She politely responded, “I have a boyfriend. Sorry!” Since 2020, Maria Sakkari has supposedly been dating Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the son of the Greek prime minister.

During the same exhibition match, Stefanos Tsitsipas motivated his doubles partner Sakkari to serve so strong that their opponent Matteo Berrettini couldn’t return.

He said that if his partner succeeded, he will donate $10,000 to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Days prior to the U.S. Open, the year’s final Grand Slam tournament, Tennis Plays for Peace included WTA players Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Leylah Fernandez, Dayana Yastremska, Katarina Zavatska, and Daria Snigur alongside ATP players Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sakkari will begin the U.S. Open from the main draw on August 29. Her most notable accomplishment this season was making it to the finals in St. Petersburg and Indian Wells.

RELATED

SPORTS
Greek Maritime Golf Event 2022

ATHENS – The countdown has begun for the top golf tournament in Greece, the Greek Maritime Golf Event, which will gather more than 100 leading executives from the maritime industry for the 8th year, on September 8 to 11, 2022, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

SPORTS
Greece’s Ntrismpioti Wins Second Gold at Race Walking
Greece
Stefanidi Gets Silver in Munich

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fuel Leaks Force NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings