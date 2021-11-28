x

November 28, 2021

Man City Beats West Ham 2-1 in Premier League (Highlights)

November 28, 2021
By Associated Press
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, right, duels for the ball with West Ham's Ben Johnson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

MANCHESTER, England — Ilkay Gündogan scored one goal and set up another as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday to join Chelsea at the top of the standings on 29 points.

The defending champions took the lead when Gündogan opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and secured all three points in the 90th when the Germany midfielder assisted on Fernandinho’s goal in the 90th.

Manuel Lanzini pulled a goal back in injury time but it proved too little, too late for the east London team.

