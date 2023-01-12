x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Malliotakis Selected to Serve on House Committee on Ways & Means

January 12, 2023
By The National Herald
malliotakis-11_15_0-847x1024
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. (Photo: TNH File)

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 11 was selected to serve on the prestigious House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress. Malliotakis is the only member from New York City to serve on the committee this Congress and the first Republican from New York City to serve on the committee in 30 years.

“At a time when skyrocketing inflation is causing severe financial stress for American families and small businesses, Congress must be focused on passing fiscally-responsible legislation that strengthens our economy and provides relief for the middle class,” Rep. Malliotakis said. “As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to craft policies that get Americans back to work, reign in Washington’s bloated spending, unleash our energy independence, bring our supply chains home and push for trade deals that put America first.”

The Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress, and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. The Committee derives a large share of its jurisdiction from Article I, Section VII of the U.S. Constitution which declares, “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”

“Congresswoman Malliotakis is a fierce defender of New York’s ports, and a strong fighter for America’s interests on the world stage, and she will continue that leadership on the Ways and Means Committee,” said Ways & Means Chairman Jason Smith. “American families are facing many crises such as high inflation and a high cost of energy. This is a pivotal time for our country, and together we will champion a bold Republican agenda to build a strong economy for all Americans that will support working families, lower taxes, and promote investment in America.”

Malliotakis’ assignment to the House Committee on Ways and Means was recommended by the House Steering Committee which is comprised of 32 Republican representatives from across the nation. The recommendation is expected to go before the full GOP conference for ratification soon.

RELATED

Associations
Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Welcomes 2023

MIDDLETOWN, NY – Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 held its fourth annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 7 at the Colonial Diner in Middletown, NY to welcome 2023 and wish all the best for a Happy New Year.

United States
Daughter, Βoyfriend Plead Guilty to Killing Mother as Teens
Associations
Washington OXI Day Foundation Supports Ukraine Children’s Book Project

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

ATHENS - A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 11 was selected to serve on the prestigious House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat who both leads Abu Dhabi's state-run oil company and oversees its renewable energy efforts to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation.

BEIJING — China's auto sales rose 9.

NEW YORK — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.