Malliotakis Selected to Serve on House Committee on Ways & Means

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 11 was selected to serve on the prestigious House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress. Malliotakis is the only member from New York City to serve on the committee this Congress and the first Republican from New York City to serve on the committee in 30 years.

“At a time when skyrocketing inflation is causing severe financial stress for American families and small businesses, Congress must be focused on passing fiscally-responsible legislation that strengthens our economy and provides relief for the middle class,” Rep. Malliotakis said. “As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to craft policies that get Americans back to work, reign in Washington’s bloated spending, unleash our energy independence, bring our supply chains home and push for trade deals that put America first.”

The Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress, and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. The Committee derives a large share of its jurisdiction from Article I, Section VII of the U.S. Constitution which declares, “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”

“Congresswoman Malliotakis is a fierce defender of New York’s ports, and a strong fighter for America’s interests on the world stage, and she will continue that leadership on the Ways and Means Committee,” said Ways & Means Chairman Jason Smith. “American families are facing many crises such as high inflation and a high cost of energy. This is a pivotal time for our country, and together we will champion a bold Republican agenda to build a strong economy for all Americans that will support working families, lower taxes, and promote investment in America.”

Malliotakis’ assignment to the House Committee on Ways and Means was recommended by the House Steering Committee which is comprised of 32 Republican representatives from across the nation. The recommendation is expected to go before the full GOP conference for ratification soon.