January 14, 2022

Malliotakis Applauds Supreme Court Blocking Vaccine Mandate for Large Businesses

January 14, 2022
By The National Herald
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 13 applauded the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) for blocking the Biden Administration’s top-down Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard requiring private employers with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing.

Last week, Malliotakis joined over 130 House Republicans and over 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting the plaintiffs of the case. The brief argued that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urged SCOTUS to stay the mandate.

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a huge victory for business owners and employees across the United States,” said Congresswoman Malliotakis. “President Biden circumvented Congress to impose a mandate that was an egregious overreach of government, infringing on Americans’ freedoms stripping their livelihoods, exacerbating labor shortages, and further disrupting the supply chain. I’m pleased to see the Supreme Court block it and I’m hopeful that this decision will be helpful to local businesses suing the city over similar mandates.”

Malliotakis, who is vaccinated and has sponsored several COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics and PCR testing sites in Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. While she encourages Americans to get vaccinated, she argues that stripping people from their livelihoods is the wrong approach and a government overreach that will impact the economy and lead to more staffing shortages in industries across the nation.

Malliotakis recently wrote to the President urging the administration to turn its focus toward increasing the supply and distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments and therapeutic medicines to treat COVID-19 infections. In the weeks following Malliotakis’ push, New York has received nearly five times the amount it was receiving at the beginning of December.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

