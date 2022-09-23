x

September 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Economy

Majority Stake Sale of Alexandroupolis Port Brings Two Binding Bids

September 23, 2022
By The National Herald
Alexandroupolis port. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Alexandroupolis port. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The sell-off of a majority stake in Greece’s northeastern port of Alexandroupoli where the US Navy wants to establish a second base in the country and is growing in importance drew two bids, including American companies.

The privatizations agency HRADF said the Houston-based Quintana Infrastructure and Development and a joint venture including the Kentucky company Black Summit Financial Group sought the 67 percent share, according to Reuters.

Quintana is working with Liberty Port Holdings Single Member, and International Port Investments Alexandroupolis is a joint venture with Black Summit, Belgium’s Euroports, Singapore’s EFA Group and Greece’s GEK Terna.

That came, the news agency said, on the day the bids expired Sept. 22, the finalists among four investors shortlisted in 2021 for the sale of the port that’s near borders with Bulgaria and Turkey.

Alexandroupoli has become key to Greece during an energy crisis brought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as it has a floating gas storage and regasification unit plan and could be an energy hub for central Europe, the report added.

But the privatizations agency didn’t open the bids so the terms weren’t known, not to be revealed until some other specified time, no reason given for the delay for the crucial sale.

The New Democracy government has been seeking foreign investors in a bid to accelerate a slow recovery from the waning COVID-19 pandemic, the drawing back of the health crisis showing more interest from bidders.

A consortium of Attica Holdings with Aktor Concessions, another from Grimaldi Euromed with Minoan Lines and Investment Construction Commercial and Industrial, and the Thessaloniki Port Authority bid for a 67 percent stake in the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa but were asked to raise the offers.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Employment Balance Positive in Jan-Aug

ATHENS - Greek employment balance was positive in the first eight months of the year, but was negative in August, official figures showed on Friday.

Politics
“Crucial” Vote Could Move Italy to Right; Many Might Boycott
Society
Defying Law, No Staff Worked During Greek Transport Strike

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings