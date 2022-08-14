x

August 14, 2022

Major Wildfire in Spain Forces the Evacuation of 1,500

August 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Spain Wildfire
Neighbours stand near a forest fire in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

MADRID — A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said.

The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages.

The wildfire, which was declared Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said.

A woman is helped out of a house by neighbours in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns.

Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were predicted.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

