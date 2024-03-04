x

March 4, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

SPORTS

“Lucky” Chris Chelios Sees Chicago Blackhawks Retire His No. 7 Jersey

March 4, 2024
By The National Herald
Blackhawks Chelios Jersey Hockey
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios has his jersey retired during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO – One of the toughest, and longest-playing stars of the National Hockey League, Chris Chelios, at a ceremony where the Chicago Blackhawks retired his number 7 jersey, said the day he was traded to his hometown team “was the greatest day of my life.”

“I just think how unique it is,” Chelios said after the ceremony. “It’s one thing to get your jersey retired and then it’s another thing to do it in your hometown,” he said at the event where it was raised to the rafters, said The Detroit Free Press.

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/nhl/red-wings/2024/02/25/chris-chelios-says-detroit-red-wings-trade-wasnt-my-first-choice/72738010007/?itm_medium=recirc&itm_source=taboola&itm_campaign=internal&itm_content=BelowHomepageFeed-FeedRedesign

He helped the Detroit Red Wings win two Stanley cups and also played for the Montreal Canadiens and Atlanta Thrashers in a career that went from 1984-2010 and saw him among the league’s best ever.

Former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios celebrates with his family as his his jersey is retired during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Redwings Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

“I should have thanked the Ilitch family, which I forgot, but my mind was racing,” Chelios said. “I think the Ilitches know how much I appreciated my time there and how great they were to me, too.”

Those at the ceremony included Dennis Rodman, who played for the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls during his career. Michael Jordan couldn’t make it. “MJ is here in spirit,” Chelios said of his close friend, the Bulls icon. “I’m hanging in the rafters with his jersey. We spoke yesterday. He’s always been there for me,” he said.

Chelios recalled how he got to know Rodman and Jordan during his days with the Blackhawks. Both they and the Bulls play at the United Center.

Former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios has his jersey retired during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

“We had a relationship with all the Bulls,” Chelios said. “Michael went out a lot, Dennis went out all the time. We could come back from practice and we would scrimmage with them before games. Rodman, he was a character.”

“There’s no question I was lucky, breaking in with Montreal the time I did it,” Chelios said. “I got to Montreal and it was like getting a Harvard degree because of the great players they had and the coaches and the leaders. It developed me into the player I was. By the time I got to Chicago, I was ready to take charge.

Chelios summed up his career – three Stanley Cups and tenures on three Original Six teams in one sentence: “No question, I was incredibly lucky.”

Former Chicago Blackhawks player and current Detroit Red Wings player Patrick Kane waves to the crowd during former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios’ ceremony to retire his jersey before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Redwings Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios has his jersey retired during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios has his jersey retired during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

RELATED

SPORTS
Greece’s Karalis Wins Bronze in Pole Vault in World Athletics Indoor Championships

GLASGOW - Greek athlete Emmanouil Karalis won the bronze medal in the pole vault event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday.

SPORTS
Two Fragile DC Neighborhoods Hang in the Balance as Leonsis’ Wizards and Capitals Consider Leaving Town
SPORTS
Celtics Rout Weary Warriors 140-88 for 3rd-Biggest Winning Margin in Franchise History

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Nikki Haley Wins the District of Columbia’s Republican Primary and Gets Her First 2024 Victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

‘Apokries’ or Carnival features merriment and meat-eating before the start of Great Lent.

Books of every kind are sent in to the offices of The National Herald, showcasing the impressive range of experience and interests of Greek authors wherever they happen to live.

BALTIMORE, MD – The law firm of Peter Angelos was sold to three of the firm’s longtime senior attorneys on March 1, as ordered by a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge, The Daily Record (TDR) reported, noting that “Judge Keith R.

NICOSIA (AP) — Decades on from the ethnic division of Cyprus, tensions persist along the 180-kilometer buffer zone separating breakaway Turkish Cypriots from Greek Cypriots in the internationally recognized south, the head of the United Nations peacekeeping force on the island said Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald