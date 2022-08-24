Low Pressure “Lake” over Greece Bringing Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Society

ATHENS – The atmospheric disturbance in southeastern Europe that has brought rain and storms over a large part of Greece in the last few days is expected to detach itself and move towards Greece on Wednesday, according to the updated forecast of Athens National Observatory’s weather service meteo.gr.

As a detached area of low pressure, this “cold lake” is expected to settle and remain almost stable over Greece for the next three days, resulting in more rain and thunderstorms. In some parts of the country the phenomena will be intense and potentially dangerous for flash flooding. However, due to the properties of ‘cold lakes’ combined with the very humid and unstable atmospheric masses over Greece, it is extremely hard to predict when, where or the exact intensity of the phenomena that may occur (rain, hail, thunderstorms).

The expected precipitation is of Category 3 risk according to the Regional Precipitation Index-RPI developed and operationally implemented at the Athens National Observatory’s meteo.gr service.