x

August 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

General News

Lou and Harry’s- East Lansing’s Best Greek Restaurant

August 12, 2022
By The National Herald
Lou and Harrys East Lansing
Lou and Harrys East Lansing

EAST LANSING, MI – Lou and Harry’s, 211 East Grand River Avenue in East Lansing, a restaurant, sports bar and catering business all in one, was praised as East Lansing’s “top Greek restaurant” in the Lansing City Pulse (LCP) on August 4.

The restaurant opened in 1992, and according to its website, “serving up delicious home Greek meals has been our key to success.”

“As we became more known in the community, people began contracting us to cater their events,” the online statement continued. “Thanks to an incredible staff of employees and our dedication to quality, a labor of love that started more than twenty years ago has evolved into a catering business that services corporations, schools, parties, tailgates and institutions.”

Lou and Harry’s opened in 1992 and is located in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Facebook

Harry Saitas and Scott Rolen, the owner/operators spoke with Fox47 News in 2020 about how they were dealing with the pandemic and an initiative they had launched to feed first responders. The dedicated customers helped the restaurant get through the difficult times and it continues to be a staple in the area.

Lou and Harry’s is now celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and among the popular dishes on its menu are gyros, souvlakia, Greek fries, and Mama’s Greek Salad

“Juicy, flavorful chunks of marinated chicken are grilled to a perfection level of charred crispness on the skin and then layered over a bed of rice pilaf,” LCP reported of one signature dish, adding that “it’s served with warm, toasty pita bread, a side cup of tzatziki sauce and a generously sized Mama’s Greek Salad.”

Lou and Harry’s has bottled their Mama’s signature salad dressing and it is available for purchase online.

More information is available by phone: 517-657-2762 and online: https://www.louhas.com/.

RELATED

General News
Detroit Wing Co. Founded by Greek-American Gus Malliaras Opens New Location

DETROIT – Greek-American Founder and President Gus Malliaras’ award-winning Detroit Wing Co.

General News
Sole DC Lightning Strike Survivor Saved by Her Doc Martens
General News
Downtown Greenwich to Open 200-Seat Greek Restaurant After Approval

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek-American Cornell Student Rescues Man on Subway Tracks in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Greek-American Cornell University senior Bryce Demopoulos rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks at the Third Avenue-138 Street station on the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings