Leros beat Asteras Tripolis New York 3-1

In their first ever match against each other, last year’s LISFL champion Leros S.C. took on successfully against newbie Asteras Tripolis New York by a score of 3-1. Under continuous pouring rain and with winds up to 20 mph, players on both sides managed to show off their skills and display a very exciting game throughout the 90 minute period.

It was the “Arcadians” which took control of the game from the very beginning looking for an early goal. Their opponents though were not surprised and their defense held up very well. At the 15th minute a strong shot outside the box by J. Cebollero was as close his team came close to scoring. Leros start gaining momentum after the 25th minute and began finding their way on the other side of the field. At the 30’, a header by an attacker of Leros was the first warning sign of the champions attacking mood. Sure enough two minutes later a sharp cross from the left side enabled their attacker to score from short range. The 1-0 score did not hold up too long, because Asteras’ players reacted swiftly and were determined not to let the game get out of hand. At the 40’ a power shot by Aragon gave some difficulty for Leros’ keeper, but two minutes later Aragon tied the game running through 2-3 opposing defenders and easily beating the goalie. With 3 minutes left at halftime, both sides had a huge scoring opportunity. At the 43’ Leros missed a great chance but was blocked by Rochford’s great save, and at the very end of the half Asteras missed their chance to score as well.

Just as exciting the first part of the game ended, players from both sides continued in the same style during the second half. The game went on with a missed opportunity by Asteras at the 50’ and at the 53’ Leros had their chance to score from a very close range. By being the more experienced team the current champions were able to come up with their second goal at the 55’. Again the “Arcadians” tried to come back but Leros showed it could not be easily beaten. A shot at the post, at the 73’ was as close as Asteras would be able to come close to scoring. From there on it was all Leros with successive counterattacks their offence was able to produce one more goal at the 80’.

After this game it was Leros’ well organized team and more experienced players at this level that it will be a strong contender for this year’s LISFL championship as well. As far as Asteras Tripolis NY goes, so far they haven’t managed to adapt to the high level of play in the Premier League despite it’s very positive appearances.

For the following Sunday, October 9th, both teams will be playing for their LISFL League Cup obligations. Leros will face Guyana Juniors at College Point Field, at 6pm, while Asteras will meet up against Cosma Damiano at Massapequa’s Burns Park Field at 7pm.

Source: Asteras Tripolis New York (Denos Vlahos)