x

February 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Tourism

Kikilias Appears Optimistic For Next Tourism Season

February 25, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
FILE - Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari, file)

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias in an interview with TV ACTION on Friday referred to the optimistic forecast for the next tourism season, the opening to new markets and the promotion of new destinations as a result of the government’s strategy for the the extension of the tourism season.

Kikilias stated that 2023 has began with the best prospects noting that “in the first 19 days of February 2023 the passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport was 2.8 pct up compared to January 2023 and 5 pct up in comparison with the same period in 2019.

Referring to the success in 2022, he said that the travel revenues were close to those of 2019 despite the loss of four major markets, those of Russia and Ukraine due to the war and China and Australia’s due to the restriction measures for the pandemic.

Finally, he said that hotel and other accomodation occupancies in popular destinations are at 100 pct for the holiday of Clean Monday.

RELATED

Food
KAÏA Greek Debuts in Coral Gables with Modern take on Aegean Cuisine

CORAL GABLES, FL. - Patch.

Food
Baby Blues Luncheonette, ‘Greek Diner for the 21st Century’ Featured in NY Times
Food
Me Want Greek Food! Greece Puts Gastronomy on Tourists Table

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.