Santorini Experience Returns October 3-6, for Its 7th Year

SANTORINI – The prestigious sports event of Santorini, Santorini Experience, which highlights one of the top tourist destinations in the world through sports activities, will be held for the 7th year from October 3-6.

Santorini, with its breathtaking views, the dominating volcano as well as the captivating beaches, creates a unique puzzle that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. It will once again welcome professional and amateur runners and open-water swimmers. Full of contrasts, yet with unparalleled style, with beautiful settlements, beaches, and famous restaurants, the Cycladic island has much more to offer besides its sunset.

Running enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy three stunning trail running routes, overlooking the Caldera and the magnificent views of the volcano, having as background the settlements of Imerovigli, Firostefani, and Oia. The 5km route is designed for both running and dynamic walking, while the 10km route caters to those with more experience in longer distances. The 15km distance is tailored for individuals who thrive on strength and endurance. All routes start from the desalination plant in Oia, with sections of dirt road, and finish again in Oia.

The established open-water swimming will also have a special place in this year’s schedule. Specifically, participants will swim from the volcano and finish at the old port of Fira, having the imposing view of the island in front of them, in the 1.5-miles race (2.4 km). The organization will provide safety for all athletes with the addition of safety buoys. The swimming route will be held, as every year, with absolute safety in the enchanting waters of Santorini (average water temperature at 20-22 degrees Celsius). The route has been designed by the technical director of the race with Olympic and world distinctions in swimming, Nikos Gemelos. Specialized lifeguards and rescue boats will contribute to the safety of the race for another year. Participants in the swimming race have the right to use the cable car for free (descent/ascent) by demonstrating proof of their paid participation.

Watch the event’s official teaser video here: https://shorturl.at/arIQ6.

Register here: https://shorturl.at/fnEGX.

Free Participation for Thira Municipality Citizens

The citizens of Thira Municipality can participate for free.

There will be a relevant announcement from the organization regarding the registration point for the citizens of Thira.

Thira Mayor Nikos Zorzos stated: “We are especially pleased that the event we started in 2015 has laid strong foundations and continues dynamically, as an institution, to strengthen the sports tourism of our island. The global interest of professional and amateur athletes will turn once again to Santorini in October and will be the beginning of other major events. Santorini Experience will attract quality tourists who will be able to combine sports with the unparalleled beauty of our destination, get to know the local culture of the island, and of course, boost the local economy. We are proud that this unique path used in the event’s running routes is available to our visitors, and they can walk it all year round.”

In addition, Deputy Mayor of Culture and Sports of the Municipality of Thira Eleftherios Tzouros, stated: “Santorini Experience is an initiative of the Municipality of Thira that proves that sports can be a strong incentive for a tourist to travel, to obtain new and unique experiences, to create excellent memories, and to return to a destination that can offer them everything. We begin our sports activities with running and swimming, aiming to include many more side events in our schedule that will appeal to the residents of Santorini and the young people living on the island, and which will be attended by major personalities of global and Greek sports. After all, residents of Thira will be able to participate in the event for free. We are already working on offering special prices to visitors, facilitating their trip to Santorini.”

Santorini Experience is organized by the Municipality of Thira and ActiveMedia Group. The event is held under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization.

For more information, visit: www.santorini-experience.com.