Ioannis Sarmas: From Hellenic Court to Caretaker Prime Minister

ATHENS – Born on the island of Kos, Greece, on March 21, 1957, Ioannis Sarmas, 66, embarked on his educational journey by obtaining a Degree in Law from the University of Athens, graduating in 1979. He furthered his studies in France, earning Diplômes d’études approfondies (Diplomas of Further Studies) from the University of Paris II in Criminal Law (1980-1981), Public Law (1982-1983), and Public Finance (1983-1985). During this period, he also completed his Doctoral Thesis in Law, which he successfully defended and was awarded the distinction of très honorable.

Sarmas served as an officer in the Greek Air Force from 1984 to 1986, fulfilling his national service duties. Following his military service, he began his career in the judiciary, starting as a Magistrate at the Greek Council of State from 1987 to 1993. He then transitioned to the Hellenic Court of Audit, where he has been serving as a Magistrate since 1993. Additionally, Sarmas held a position as a Member of the European Court of Auditors from 2002 to 2013, further enhancing his expertise in the field.

Throughout his career, Sarmas contributed to legal education by teaching Law Methodology and Public Finance at the Greek National School of Public Administration from 1989 to 1999. He also delivered lectures on the Jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Communities and of the European Court of Human Rights at the Greek National School for the Judiciary from 1997 to 2001. Sarmas has published several notable works in French and English, including “Liberté d’expression et diffamation: une étude de jurisprudence à partir des théories de la justice” (2011) and “The Greek Crisis and the Role of Audit” (2012). In 2015, he published “The Fair Balance, Justice as an Equilibrium Setting Exercise.”

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou appointed Sarmas as the caretaker Prime Minister of Greece on May 24, 2023, following an inconclusive general election. With the responsibility of leading Greece to a new election scheduled for June 25th, Sarmas will head the caretaker government until a new administration is established. Known for his integrity and extensive experience in the legal profession, Sarmas’s tenure as caretaker Prime Minister will be closely watched by both the Greek population and the international community, as they anticipate stability and economic growth in the weeks ahead.