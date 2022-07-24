In Ontario, Apllada Restaurant’s Greek Food Not Your Usual Fare

General News

Chef Christina Karunu has spent a lot of years in the restaurant industry in Canada and thought there was something missing in Greek eateries in Hamilton, Ontario. So she fixed that.

Her restaurant, Apllada, drew great reviews for veering away from the usual Greek fare to create a unique menu of fusion dishes, wrote Urbanicity about her venture, after she operated Christina’s and Rose Villa Restaurant in Niagara Falls.

She stepped away from the business for some years to raise her children but she was eager to get back in to show there’s another side to Greek food that most people don’t get to try until she created the dishes.

“Greek food is not just street food like gyros and souvlaki; it’s so much more,” said Karunu, aiming Apllada is to introduce Hamilton to some of the less common pockets of Greek cuisine, the report said.

“I wanted to bring all the flavors of Greece to the table and mix it up a bit with all the flavors of the world; because deep down, all cuisines have similarities,” she noted. We’ll take the Spetsofai and Bouyourdi.