January 12, 2023

Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Welcomes 2023

January 12, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Hudson Chapter Vasilopita
Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 held its cutting of the Vasilopita on January 7. Clockwise from left: John Hallas (partially pictured), Chapter President Gus Lambrou cutting the Vasilopita, Dino Mavros, George Makresias, Christine Anagnostou, Demetra Pavlidis, Chris Pavlidis, Despina Danas, Tony Danas, George Giagiakos, Trini Giagiakos, John Anagnostou, Tonjia Vikos, and Tony Vikos. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

MIDDLETOWN, NY – Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 held its fourth annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 7 at the Colonial Diner in Middletown, NY to welcome 2023 and wish all the best for a Happy New Year. A total of 14 people attended the event including the wives of some of the chapter members. John Anagnostou received the piece with the lucky coin.

