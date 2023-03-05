Holy Trinity Goya in Wilmington, Delaware Holds Annual Goya Basketball Tournament

General News

DELAWARE – On the weekend of February 18 – 19, 2023 with the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia visited the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community in Wilmington, Delaware for the parish’s Annual GOYA Basketball Tournament. This year’s tournament under the spiritual guidance of the Proistamenos, the Rev. Economos Philemon Patitsas and tournament chairman, Mr. George Rassias, and with the assistance of many dedicated parent volunteers, brought together over 250 GOYAns from 11 parishes throughout the sacred Metropolis of New Jersey and Washington DC for a beautiful weekend of faith, fellowship and athletic competition. His Grace expressed the paternal love and blessings of the Archbishop, congratulated all of the youth for their many accomplishments and offered them encouragement to continue to stay strong in their Orthodox Faith and to keep Christ in their hearts. Accompanying His Grace for the weekend were the Chancellor of the Metropolis, the V. Rev. Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne Christoforos Oikonomidis and the Metropolis Youth Director, Deacon Konstantinos Loukas.

The results of the tournament are as follows:

BOYS A:

1st Place – St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD

2nd Place – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, VA

3rd Place – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA

GIRLS A:

1st Place – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, DC

2nd Place – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor, NJ

3rd Place – Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Washington, DC

BOYS B:

1st Place – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, VA

2nd Place – St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD

3rd Place – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington, DE

Source: Goarch.org