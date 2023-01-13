x

January 13, 2023

HFS Presents Greek Comedy Classic My Friend, Lefterakis at MoMI Jan. 29

January 13, 2023
By The National Herald
My-Friend-Lefterakis-8
The Hellenic Film Society USA presents the classic Greek film comedy, My Friend Lefterakis, on Sunday, January 29 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA)

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) presents the classic Greek film comedy, My Friend Lefterakis, on Sunday, January 29, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria. The beloved 1963 farce from Greece’s famed Finos Film Studio stars two of Greek cinema’s most accomplished comic actors, Dinos Iliopoulos and Kostas Voutsas. The screening is part of the HFS Always on Sunday series of monthly Greek film screenings at MoMI.

Directed by Alekos Sakellarios, the film is about a cheating husband who invents a friend, Lefterakis, as a cover for his womanizing. But his wife is onto him, so she devises a devilish plan to expose his cheating ways. Replete with intrigue and hilarious surprises, the film is in Greek with English subtitles. A trailer for the film can be found on the Hellenic Film Society’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3kdxnCp.

“The comedy in My Friend, Lefterakis, really holds up 60 years later,” says Jimmy DeMetro, HFS president. “Seeing it again on the big screen at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival this past November was a real treat, and we knew we had to bring it to our American audience.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram. When purchasing film tickets, please use discount code SUNDAY20. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, is conveniently located near public transportation.

HFS will soon be announcing plans to bring back Greek Films on Demand beginning in February.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

