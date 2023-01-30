Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Holds Annual Cigar Night

General News

ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 rang in the new year with a Cigar Night event at Avenue Cigar Lounge in the Morris Park section of the Bronx on January 18. The Hermes Chapter expressed its thanks to the Ahepans from the Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Chapter 326, Whitestone Chapter 495, the sisters of the Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 and all who came out to spend time with them. The event was hosted by Brother Ignazio Terranova with Avenue Cigar Lounge. A heartfelt thank you was also shared to everyone who attended and helped kick off the chapter’s first event of 2023. “The night was filled with laughter and great company,” the Hermes Chapter said in a statement via email, adding “stay tuned for more fun events.”