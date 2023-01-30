x

January 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

General News

Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Holds Annual Cigar Night

January 30, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Hermes Chapter CigarNight2
Left to right: Ignazio Terranova, Louis Kokalis, Peter Giakoumis, George Giakoumis, Aristidis Papadakos, Peter Ragoussis, Andreas Livaditis, George Kakivelis, Jimmy Papageorgiou, John Kokolakis, and Peter Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 rang in the new year with a Cigar Night event at Avenue Cigar Lounge in the Morris Park section of the Bronx on January 18. The Hermes Chapter expressed its thanks to the Ahepans from the Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Chapter 326, Whitestone Chapter 495, the sisters of the Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 and all who came out to spend time with them. The event was hosted by Brother Ignazio Terranova with Avenue Cigar Lounge. A heartfelt thank you was also shared to everyone who attended and helped kick off the chapter’s first event of 2023. “The night was filled with laughter and great company,” the Hermes Chapter said in a statement via email, adding “stay tuned for more fun events.”

Left to right: Aristidis Papadakos, Ignazio Terranova, and Peter Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Left to right: Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 Treasurer Stella Phillips-Kokalis and President Effie Argyropoulos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

RELATED

General News
Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Sponsors Community Breakfast

TROY, NY – Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 served breakfast for the St.

General News
Catsimatidis Says St. Petersburg 46-Story Tower Will Be Sold Out Success
United States
Echoes of Greece Concert Performed in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.