x

March 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Sciences

Hellenic Train Staff on Another 24-Hour Strike on Friday; Affects Suburban Railroad

March 2, 2023
By Athens News Agency
24ΩΡΗ ΑΠΕΡΓΙΑ ΕΡΓΑΖΟΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΟ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Στιγμιότυπο από το μηχανοστάσιο της ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ στου Ρέντη, Πέμπτη 2 Μαρτίου 2023. Σε 24ωρη απεργία προχώρησαν οι εργαζόμενοι στον Σιδηρόδρομο. Η Πανελλήνια Ομοσπονδία Σιδηροδρομικών, τονίζει σε ανακοίνωσή της πως η απεργιακή κινητοποίηση γίνεται για την "απαξίωση που διαχρονικά επέδειξαν οι Κυβερνήσεις στον Ελληνικό Σιδηρόδρομο οδήγησαν στο τραγικό αποτέλεσμα των Τεμπών". (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Hellenic Train and TrainOSE staff will go on a new 24-hour strike on Friday to protest the lack of safety controls that led to the deadly train collision on Tuesday night, they said on Thursday.

The strike will affect all national and suburban (proastiakos) railway routes.

In a statement on its further actions, the Panhellenic Federation of Rail Workers (POS) said that it would draw up a report on all outstanding issues of the Greek national railway system and plan to meet with the Transport ministry and political parties the latest by next week. In their meetings with the government, Federation representatives said they will demand a specific timetable for implementing changes and introducing safety measures to prevent another deadly accident.

The meetings will be followed by a press conference, POS said, “to brief the entire Greek society and the railroad sector on all these things the Federation has been warning about all these years about safety but was never listened to seriously.”

The Federation held its first 24-hour protest strike after the accident on Thursday.

RELATED

Politics
Bullet Sent in Envelope to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis’ Office

ATHENS - Today, on March 2 at noon, the Hellenic Police raised an alarm after a suspicious A4-sized envelope was detected at the Athens City Hall, specifically in the office of Kostas Bakoyannis.

Society
King Charles I offers Condolences to Greek President Sakellaropoulou for Train Tragedy
Economy
Bank of Greece to Pay 400.7 Million to the Greek State From its 2022 Earnings

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.