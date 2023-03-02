Hellenic Train Staff on Another 24-Hour Strike on Friday; Affects Suburban Railroad

Sciences

ATHENS – Hellenic Train and TrainOSE staff will go on a new 24-hour strike on Friday to protest the lack of safety controls that led to the deadly train collision on Tuesday night, they said on Thursday.

The strike will affect all national and suburban (proastiakos) railway routes.

In a statement on its further actions, the Panhellenic Federation of Rail Workers (POS) said that it would draw up a report on all outstanding issues of the Greek national railway system and plan to meet with the Transport ministry and political parties the latest by next week. In their meetings with the government, Federation representatives said they will demand a specific timetable for implementing changes and introducing safety measures to prevent another deadly accident.

The meetings will be followed by a press conference, POS said, “to brief the entire Greek society and the railroad sector on all these things the Federation has been warning about all these years about safety but was never listened to seriously.”

The Federation held its first 24-hour protest strike after the accident on Thursday.