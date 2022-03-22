x

March 22, 2022

Hellenic Post: Restoration Works for the Operation of the Network Continue

March 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
ELTA - Hellenic Post (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Work to restore the information systems of Hellenic Post (ELTA) for the resumption of the safe operation of the network was still continuing after the recent cyber attack, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The distribution of mail and parcels is taking place normally, but customers will not be able to pay bills in the stores or send mail and the financial services will be interrupted. All these operations, however, except the financial ones, will be normally served by ELTA Courier.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

