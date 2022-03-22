Hellenic Post: Restoration Works for the Operation of the Network Continue

Society

ATHENS – Work to restore the information systems of Hellenic Post (ELTA) for the resumption of the safe operation of the network was still continuing after the recent cyber attack, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The distribution of mail and parcels is taking place normally, but customers will not be able to pay bills in the stores or send mail and the financial services will be interrupted. All these operations, however, except the financial ones, will be normally served by ELTA Courier.