Heavy Security Measures ahead of 49th Anniversary of Polytechnic Uprising

FILE - Police stand guard outside the Athens Polytechnic in the Greek capital on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

ATHENS – Heavy security measures, with the participation of more than 5,500 police officers, will be taken ahead of November 17, when Greece marks the 49th anniversary of the Polytechnic uprising against the 1967-1973 junta.

The measures will be of a similar level as those adopted in 2019, before the pandemic, a meeting at the Attica police headquarters decided on Monday.

According to Athens-Macedonian News Agency police sources, police officers from outside the Attica region will be brought in as reinforcements with while a ‘safety net’ will be spread over the city of Athens from November 16, the day before the anniversary.

Special attention will be given to the protection of universities, embassies and government buildings while undercover police officers will be stationed at critical locations in central Athens and police checks will be carried out as a precaution.

Drones and helicopters will provide a real time picture to the Hellenic Police operations centre and special armoured water cannons will be stationed in downtown Athens and the wider area, ready to intervene if it is deemed necessary.