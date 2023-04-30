x

April 30, 2023

Health Minister Reports Getting Yoghurt Thrown at Him while Dining out with His Family

April 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΘΑΝΟ ΠΛΕΥΡΗ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Health Minister Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Health Minister Thanos Plevris reported getting attacked by “cowardly leftists” who threw yoghurt at him while he sat at a Petralona restaurant with his family, in a tweet on Sunday.

“While eating lunch at a [restaurant] in Petralona with my wife and my children, cowardly leftists attacked me with yoghurts, getting my two children as well as me. This is who they are, aiming for me they hit my children with yoghurts,” the minister said.

“This is how low they are. In front of my eight-year-old son, my 13-year-old daughter and my wife, they attack and hit, apart from me, my family. This is who they are,” Plevris added in a later tweet.

