Transforming Lives Through Art: CREAID Fundraiser Launches in Athens

Society

ATHENS – In a world filled with challenges, art stands as a beacon of hope, capable of transforming lives. A curated selection of paintings and sculptures were displayed at the opening night of CREAID’s art auction fundraiser, held on April 15 at the Arts Center City of Athens Parko Eleutherias. CREAID, a non-profit organization with a humanitarian mission, embodies the ethos of ‘Create to Aid’, harnessing the creative spirit to serve those in need.

Hosted by CREAID president and founder Marina Vernicos, along with Vice Presidents Dimitris Tsertsidis and Miltos Kambourides, and their team, the latest manifestation of CREAID’s mission unfolded with the ‘Art & Design’ exhibition, featuring 110 unique art pieces generously donated by collectors and artists from Greece and abroad. Among those contributing to the cause were Sophia Vari, George Zongolopoulos, Emily Vafias, Eleni Pratsi, Iannis Nikou, Takashi Murakami, Costas Varotsos, Yassonas Megoulas, and Alec Monopoly.

The heart of the initiative beats with a dual purpose: to celebrate the power of art and to extend a helping hand to those in need. The proceeds from the online auction, hosted on CREAID’s website from April 15th to 21st, are directed toward the acquisition of vital medical equipment for the oncology department of the Athens General Children’s Hospital ‘Panagioti & Aglaia Kyriakou’.

Past exhibits have showcased an array of artistic expressions, from designer lights and jewelry to haute couture and memorabilia. Art and Design is CREAID’s sixth auction. The first auction of ‘Tote Bags’ was held in 2015, and the proceeds were used to purchase a mobile medical unit for the Greek Chapter of the Organization ‘Medicins Du Monde’. The proceeds from the second and fourth auctions, ‘Designer Lights’ and ‘Haute Couture Collection’, were used to build a playground for the Athens General Children’s Hospital ‘Panagioti and Aglaia Kyriakou’ and a playground for the ‘Agia Sofia’ Children’s Hospital. The proceeds from the third auction, ‘Designer Jewelry’, were used for the purchase of significant medical equipment for the Athens General Children’s Hospital ‘Panagioti and Aglaia Kyriakou’. The fifth auction was dedicated to supporting and furthering the cause of the Elpida Association of Friends of Children with Cancer, and the proceeds were allocated to the purchase of a digital high-resolution ultrasound scanner for the early diagnosis of childhood cancer.

This year’s auction marks the sixth edition of CREAID’s endeavors. From funding mobile medical units to building playgrounds and acquiring medical equipment for children’s hospitals, CREAID’s initiatives have made a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.