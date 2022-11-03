x

November 3, 2022

Greek Unemployment Rate Fell to 11.8% in September

November 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi. Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi. Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.8% in September from 12.1% in August and 13.3% in September 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday. More specifically, the number of unemployed people totaled 556,324 in September, down 10.5% compared with September 2021 and down 1.5% compared with August 2022. The unemployment rate among women fell to 15% from 17.8% and among men it fell to 9.2% from 9.6%. The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 28.5% (up from 26.3% in 2021), while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.8% from 12.6%. The number of employed people rose 2.1% to 4,149,663 in September.

ATHENS - A remarkable exhibition titled ‘Return: Cycladic treasures on a return voyage” opens at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens on November 3, 2022 and will run through October 31, 2023.

