Greek Traditional Singer Irini Konitopoulou-Legaki Dies

ATHENS – One of the greatest singers of the traditional music of the Aegean islands, Irini Konitopoulou-Legaki, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

She was born in Keramoti on the island of Naxos and was the daughter of an acclaimed violinist, Michalis Konitopoulos.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said “Konitopoulou-Legaki was …the voice of the Aegean. She preserved the music of the Greek islands, kept it alive and made it modern”.