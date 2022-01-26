Greek Schools to Remain Closed on Thursday

Society

ATHENS – Schools, kindergartens and nurseries will remain closed on Thursday in order to prevent accidents and protect children, according to a decision of Attica governor Giorgos Patoulis on Wednesday.

Online classes will be held in the areas where schools have been ordered to stay shut on Thursday and Friday, January 27-28, due to the snow, according to an announcement by the education ministry on Wednesday.

In the schools that open for in-person classes, students will be allowed to attend with the display of a negative self-test.