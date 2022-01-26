Greek Schools to Remain Closed on Thursday

Society
Snow Blankets Athens, Causes Power Supply Problems (Photos)
ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.
Events
Cutting of the Vasilopita at St. Luke in Broomall, PA (Photos)
BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.
Society
Rape, Murder, Beatings: Greek Women Targets of Husbands, Partners
ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.