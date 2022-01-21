Greek Public Debt at 357.295 Billion Euros in Q3 2021

Economy

ATHENS – Greek public debt totaled 357,295 billion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2021, from 337,666 billion in the corresponding period in 2020, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

More specifically, according to general government’s financial accounts, revenue totaled 22.856 billion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2021 from 21.058 billion in 2020, income and property taxes totaled 4.045 billion euros or 17.7% of total revenue, from 2.773 billion (13.2%) over the same periods, respectively. Social contributions amounted to 6.944 billion euros or 30.4% of total revenue, up from 6.817 billion or 32.4% in 2020. General government spending was 23.703 billion euros, up from 23.536 billion in the third quarter of 2020, while primary spending rose to 22.592 billion from 22.311 billion. Payroll cost was 5.594 billion euros (23.6% of total spending) from 5.556 billion or 23.6%. Social benefits totaled 10.150 billion euros (42.8% of total spending) from 9.644 billion or 41% in 2020, while subsidies totaled 1.433 billion euros (6.0% of total spending) from 1.554 billion or 6.6% in 2020.