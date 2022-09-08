x

September 8, 2022

Greek Post Office Will Use High-Speed Mini-Robots to Sort Packages

September 8, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – The Hellenic Post (ELTA) said it will utilize 45 small robotic devices to speed processing of packages, up to 3,000 per hour with the use of artificial intelligence technology in Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki.

That’s part of the New Democracy government’s push to accelerate a digital transformation taking Greece further into the 21st Century, far from a dubious reputation of a slow, inefficient bureaucracy dependent on paper.

The machines, said Kathimerini, will be on display at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and will reduce service and processing time and improve the performance of the post office.

The second digital sorting center in the country, it will be put into use first at the Oraiokastro facility in Thessaloniki, following that of Kryoneri in Attica, using 45 robots, no indication whether more would be used at other centers.

