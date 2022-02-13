x

February 13, 2022

Greek Police Keep Up Raids on Greek Soccer Hooligan Fan Clubs

February 13, 2022
By The National Herald
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Squads of Greek cops keep busting soccer hooligan fan clubs in the wake of the murder of a 19-year-old student in Thessaloniki, conducting raids both there and in the Greek capital.

Three people were arrested in operations in 21 soccer fan clubs in the region of Attica, authorities told Kathimerini, police finding baseball bats, poles, smoke bombs, crackers and iron fists.

Police checks also found that 12 of the 21 venues operated without a license and more raids were conducted as the New Democracy government said it would tighten the rules under which the clubs operate after finding many were used to store weapons for attacks on rivals.

ATHENS - The Ukrainian ambassador to Athens, Sergii Shutenko spoke to the «Τhe National Herald» about the crisis that has erupted between his country and Russia and which is escalating dangerously in recent days.

COLUMBIA, SC – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) announced that Michael Amiridis, chancellor of the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) since 2015, is UofSC’s president-elect.

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America honored Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology with his visit on the weekend of February 5-6 to bless the students and the entire community as the spring semester got underway.

