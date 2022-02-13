Greek Police Keep Up Raids on Greek Soccer Hooligan Fan Clubs

Society

ATHENS – Squads of Greek cops keep busting soccer hooligan fan clubs in the wake of the murder of a 19-year-old student in Thessaloniki, conducting raids both there and in the Greek capital.

Three people were arrested in operations in 21 soccer fan clubs in the region of Attica, authorities told Kathimerini, police finding baseball bats, poles, smoke bombs, crackers and iron fists.

Police checks also found that 12 of the 21 venues operated without a license and more raids were conducted as the New Democracy government said it would tighten the rules under which the clubs operate after finding many were used to store weapons for attacks on rivals.