May 2, 2022

Politics

Greek PM Receives King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday

May 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece' Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, with his wife Mareva Grabowski, second left, welcome Belgium's King Philippe, second right, and Belgium's Queen Mathilde at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Monday, May 2, 2022. The Royal couple is on three-day visit in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his spouse Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki on Monday received the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4, at the invitation of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

At 20:00 on Monday, the prime minister is to attend an official dinner held in honour of the visiting royals at the presidential mansion.

