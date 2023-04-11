x

April 11, 2023

Greek PM Mitsotakis Receives Visiting Egyptian FM Shoukry

April 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry at the Maximou Mansion, Tuesday April 11, 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The further strengthening of strategic relations between Greece and Egypt was the focus of a meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday with visiting Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministers Sameh Shoukry.

They also discussed progress on the strategic Greek-Egyptian electricity power project, “GREGY Interconnector” and exchanged views on international and regional developments, including Ukraine, the East Mediterranean, and Libya.

Greek FM Nikos Dendias also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry at the Maximou Mansion, Tuesday April 11, 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

