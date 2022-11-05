x

November 5, 2022

Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with Microsoft CEO Brad Smith

November 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ MICROSOFT BRAD SMITH (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Microsoft Vice Chair & President, Brad Smith, Nov. 5 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Saturday with Microsoft Vice Chair & President, Brad Smith, on the sidelines of ‘The Trilateral Commission’ forum meeting.

Microsoft’s broader presence and investment plans in Greece were discussed, as was progress in the implementation of the company’s investment for the development of data centers in Attica, and the program for the certified training of 100,000 workers in the private and public sector in the field of digital skills.

Greece’s Retail Stores to Stay Closed Due to Onset of ‘EVA’ Weather Front

ATHENS - Retail stores will not open in Greece on Sunday, despite otherwise announced earlier this week, due to the imminent onset of the intense weather front named 'EVA', the Association of Retail Sales Businesses of Greece (SELPE) said on Saturday.

