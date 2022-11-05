Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with Microsoft CEO Brad Smith

Economy

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Saturday with Microsoft Vice Chair & President, Brad Smith, on the sidelines of ‘The Trilateral Commission’ forum meeting.

Microsoft’s broader presence and investment plans in Greece were discussed, as was progress in the implementation of the company’s investment for the development of data centers in Attica, and the program for the certified training of 100,000 workers in the private and public sector in the field of digital skills.