x

April 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Greek Pilot Accused of Killing Wife Was Control Freak, Says Counselor

April 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, center, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor s office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE- Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, center, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor s office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – A 34-year-old Greek helicopter pilot who authorites said strangled his 20-year-old British wife as she slept in their home tried to have power over every aspect of her life, according to testimony at his trial.

Eleni Mylonopoulou, a counselor who had seen the pair over several months in marriage therapy, told the court that Babis Anagnostopoulos wanted to have total control of Caroline Crouch.

He has admitted killing her after concocting a cover story for police that home invaders murdered her in front of their infant daughter, sleeping near her, before an investigation led him to confess.

“The behavior of the accused towards Caroline was extremely manipulative, extremely controlling,” said Mylponopolou, saying he was aware of his acts and had been abusive toward his wife.

“Very often Caroline didn’t understand herself … she would be closed in the house for days alone,” the counselor said, reported the British newspaper The Guardian in a trial that has again gripped the country over every detail.

Mylonopoulou told the court it was clear to her that Crouch had been desperate to leave Anagnostopoulos, whom she had met as a teenager on Alonissos, the island where she was raised.

“From the very first session, the 20-year-old had confided that she wanted to take the child and leave,” she said, explaining that Crouch had complained of often being left without any means to even shop.

“Her mother would send her money and he would take it … she didn’t even have five euros on her. She wanted to go to a pastry school but she didn’t have the money to attend. She couldn’t move about. Everything had to happen with a taxi driver friend of the accused … when a person is manipulative like the accused he wants at any moment to know where the other is.”

She said she saw the couple about two dozen times before she got a note from Anagnostopoulos ending the sessions without an explanation, but she didn’t say why he had initially taken part given what she said was his nature.

He wasn’t taken into custody for some six weeks after the killing, during which he went to her funeral on the island tearfully embraced her unaware and grieving parents before he admitted the killing.

With Greece in a spiral of femicides then, about a woman a month being killed by a husband or partner, Greek authorites offered a 300,000-euro ($324,373) for information leading to the killer or killers.

He also admitted killing Caroline’s seven-month-old puppy in an attempt to make his claim of a violent burglary appear more realistic, and is charged with pre-meditated murder, animal abuse and lying to police, which could mean life in prison if he is found guilty.

Anagnostopoulos, who claims he committed the crime in “a blurred state of mind,” has personally questioned several witnesses in an apparent attempt to show what he said he did wasn’t planned, which would bring a reduced sentence.

Cross-examining the counselor – as allowed under Greek law – he attempted to discredit her assertions he had been manipulative and controlling, the report said of his tactics.

That led to a verbal sparring session between them as she told the court she was convinced he had been the killer when the news broke of the murder, and that she called her lawyer about her belief.

She said that the killing of the dog, Roxy, was further proof of what she had alleged about his actions and controlling nature.

“Caroline adored that dog. To kill it first was symbolic. And Caroline was asleep. He killed her in her sleep. He had her in his hands. The life was drained from her in his hands,” she said, saying the murder was a controling act too, to the end.

“He could feel (her dying) and he murdered her. He also exhibited abusive behavior towards the child, which he placed next to her mother’s dead body … a baby has a special relationship with her mother, which he abused, putting her next to the lifeless body of her mother,” she said.

RELATED

Society
Conviction Urged of Man Accused of Molesting Daughter’s Playmates

THESSALONIKI - A Greek prosecutor recommended a guilty verdict for a 48-year-old man charged with sexually abusing four his daughter's friends who came over to play, aged 6 to 12 at the time.

Society
Greek Supreme Court Fires Prosecutor, Judge
Politics
Mitsotakis: “We Are Changing the State Using Technology as a Tool, Not an End in Itself”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Maritime Golf Event: Best Golf Tournament in Greece, September 8-11

ATHENS – The Greek Maritime Golf Event retains its top position as the best golf tournament in Greece, while it is expected to gather the interest of the Greek and world maritime industry for the 8th year on September 8-11 at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings