Greek Parliament Speaker Also Rips Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Parliament president Constantinos Tasoulas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)
ATHENS – Following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ denunciation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Greek Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas called it “barbaric and unprovoked,” joining in the criticism.

He stressed the need for “the European Union, by protecting its society and strengthening its defense, to be a guarantor of stability, security and prosperity,” said Kathimerini.

That came ina teleconference speech at the Conference of Speakers of the European Union Parliaments held in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, where he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for challenging the bloc’s secursity and the national status and self-determination of Ukraine “in the name of the living space of his supposedly threatened country.”

“What does President Putin have in store for Ukraine? Is it something similar to Cyprus, where since the invasion of Turkey in 1974 there has been a Turkish occupation army in the northern part of the island, despite the repeated UN resolutions to the contrary?” he asked.

Mitsotakis said there would be “full solidarity” with Ukraine but after initially sending military gear and defense weapons, he pulled back and barred sending anti-aircraft guns and other aid.

The EU and Greece depend on Russia for up to 40 percent of energy needs and said they would still do business with Russia while barring Russian airlines as part of a sanctions package

Greece also refused to go along with a Ukrainian request to stop sending ships to Russia and letting Russian ships come to Greece, saying that was financing the war and deaths, including ethnic Greeks in Mariupol.

 

The National Herald

