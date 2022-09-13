x

September 14, 2022

Greek Minors Convicted of Lesser Crimes Can Stay Out of Jail

September 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Korydallos prison in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos KOntarinis)
Korydallos prison in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos KOntarinis)

ATHENS – Greek minors can choose community service over jail for convictions of misdemeanors and lesser crimes under legislation being prepared to give them an option.

Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras, speaking at an event there, said that it would better be able to rehabilitate young offenders and give them a chance to make a positive social impact, said Kathimerini.

He also announced improvements to social, family and reintegration services available to minors, as well as what he said would be a more efficient probation system for the country.

“We have made significant inroads in reducing crime with the amendments to the Penal Code. This framework is now being completed with initiatives aimed at prevention, by upgrading the juvenile probation and social assistance services, which will supervise the community service scheme as a main or alternative sentence,” he said.

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

