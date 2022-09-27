Greek FM Meets Armenian Counterpart During Visit to Yerevan

Politics

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias meets with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit to Yerevan on Tuesday 27 September, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

YEREVAN, Armenia – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias was welcomed by his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit to Yerevan on Tuesday.

In joint statements after their meeting, Dendias highlighted that they had a chance to review their excellent bilateral relations.

He then added that “historical tragedies tie us together. The Hellenic Parliament recognized the Armenian genocide in 1996. The Armenian Parliament recognized the genocide of the Greeks and Assyrians in 2015.”

Dendias reiterated that Greece supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as well as the inviolability of borders. At this point Dendias noted that he was referring to “the incidents that happened just a few days ago following the shelling of Armenian territory, including inhabited areas, by the Azeri military forces.”

The Greek minister also pointed out that Greece’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh “remains unchanged. We support achieving a peaceful, mutually acceptable solution within the framework of International Law.”

Dendias then said that he would like to send a message “to countries that seek to redraw maps,” his message being “that revisionist policies will fail. To mention a revisionist power, Turkey is trying to take advantage of the recent turmoil in order to undermine peace and stability. Be it in the Caucasus, or the Aegean.”

The two foreign ministers had met on the margins of the High-level Meeting of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York last week, where a trilateral meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Armenia took place.